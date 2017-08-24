Galveston residents keeping a close eye on Harvey

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula effective Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. On the island, a lot of Galveston residents are planning to stay put and ride out the storm, but that could change a

KHOU 5:14 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories