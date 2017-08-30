Forecast: Rainfall totals rise in Beaumont, Port Arthur areas

TRENDING VIDEOS
KHOU Live Video
Devastating birds-eye view of flooded Houston area
Drainage systems are beginning to catchup
Trapped family of 5 being rescued in Crosby
Flooded streets near Addicks Reservoir
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
Judge Matt Sebesta on Columbia Lakes levee: 'This is a nightmare event.'
Port Arthur evacuation shelter starting to flood
Tracking Harvey: 1:30 p.m. update and forecast
12News Live Newscast
Things to know as you wake up WednesdayAug 30, 2017, 3:38 a.m.
Houston freeways reopening: Should you try to drive to work?Aug 25, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
LIVE VIDEO: Houston begins to dry out as death toll…Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.