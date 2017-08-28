Forecast: Rain may be moving off shore

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Flooded streets near Addicks Reservoir
-
Army Corps of Engineers Press Conference
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Mandatory evacuations issued for more neighborhoods
-
Meteorologists Blake Mathews and David Paul discuss Houston flooding
-
Water releases from Barker and Addicks reservoirs, 1:30 a.m. update
-
Tropical Hurricane changes track
-
Tracking Harvey: 1:30 p.m. update and forecast
-
WATCH: Deputies rescue man trapped in floodwaters
More Stories
-
LIVE VIDEO: Evacuations underway as water released…Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
New forecast: Rain could move out of Houston by…Aug 28, 2017, 2:03 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: More than 7,000 people evacuated to…Aug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m.