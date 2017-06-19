2017 Hurricane names

NASA satellite image of a hurricane. (Photo: Getty Images)

Here are the names for the 2017 hurricane season:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

© 2017 KHOU-TV