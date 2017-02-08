Houstonians embrace temps near 90 degrees

HOUSTON- If you’re thinking to yourself, “Is this really February?” –welcome to the club!

Temperatures flirting with 90 degrees have people all over the Houston area feeling the heat.

Several air conditioning companies are reporting an uptick in repair calls as people turn on their AC units for the first time in months.

There has been no shortage of shirtless and sweaty joggers at Memorial Park and Buffalo Bayou in what feels like summer weather.

“It’s incredible. I’ve been in Houston for over 40 years. I’ve never seen a continued warm span like this in January and February,” said Joe Mayeux. “There’s a definite climate change, but I don’t know what’s causing it.”

The unseasonably warm temperatures appear to be causing plants and flowers to bloom earlier than usual.

“It really takes your mind off things and allows you to be more inspired in your life and have a healthy lifestyle,” said Starr Whitley. “I think it’s awesome. We live in Texas for a reason.”

KHOU 11 News caught up with people cooling off by the Texas shaped lazy river at the Marriott Marquis.

Wednesday’s weather is the warmest it’s been since the rooftop pool opened.

If you’ve been wanting to check it out, you have time. The pool is heated, so you can enjoy it even after the weather cools down.



