HOUSTON -- Early-morning rain and sleet led to icy roads across the Houston area early Tuesday.

Intermittent road closures have been reported on multiple overpasses and bridges, especially west and north of Houston. As of 11:30 a.m. all westbound/outbound lanes of Highway 290 were blocked at Gessner along with all overpasses on Westpark were closed. Grand Parkway had multiple icy spots on the west and northwest side as well.

HPD reports they have been 19 major crashes on freeways, but there are no reports of widespread property damage or loss of life. City and county leaders praised those who chose to stay home Tuesday out of caution.

We’ve had 19 major & 40 minor crashes on freeways & 8 major & 23 minor crashes on streets in the @HoustonTX since 9:15 a.m. we have our Homeless Outreach responding to known homeless areas providing info. on warming centers & transportation if needed. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 16, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 12 a.m. Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service warns freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue for much of Tuesday afternoon.

ICY ROADS: Check this out! We had to get out of our #khou11 WX tracker to film the icy conditions in NW Harris County. Ice dusting cars, roads, and frozen rain ☔️ hitting your face! Stay off the roads if you can — slick conditions throughout 290 West & Skinner. #Khou11 #houwx pic.twitter.com/bquu8zpmMD — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 16, 2018

As of 1:30 p.m. some icy spots were reported on area bridges and overpasses, and wrecks were reported on Highway 290 and on I-45 outside of Houston. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett warned this afternoon even surface roads in the city could start to freeze over.

I-45 North's northbound lanes were completely blocked at FM 2854 in Conroe as of 9:50 a.m. but have since reopened.

"Precipitation changing to freezing rain and sleet moving S across the area nearing a Hempstead to Conroe line. Travel conditions will worsen this morning N of HWY 105 and then south into the US 59 corridor by mid to late morning," tweeted Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Linder early Tuesday.

Snow/sleet aside, the winds will gust to over 30 mph which will easily send wind chills into the teens.

Judge Emmett and Meteorologist Linder held a press conference Monday to discuss the possibility for hazardous road conditions.

