HOUSTON - It's going to be a warm Christmas this year, according to KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Matthews.

Thursday we have a 20 percent rain chance with highs in the upper-60s.

It will remain partly cloudy with scattered showers through the weekend.

Our temps Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the mid- to upper-70s in the afternoon hours. There's a 30 percent rain chance through the holiday weekend.

Next week the rain chance continues as our temps remain muggy, although they will drop into the low-70s by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s through the weekend.

