Houston Forecast: A little cooler, lower humidity this weekend

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Kailey Carey has a beautiful weekend forecast

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:59 AM. CDT September 30, 2017

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 Meteorologist Kailey Carey says it will be a beautiful weekend with cool mornings and warm afternoons before the muggy conditions return next week. 

This weekend winds shift out of the north, dropping our humidity a bit, which will make it feel a little cooler under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures this weekend will drop into the mid-60s.

Monday the humidity returns along with a chance for scattered rain. The rain chance jumps to 60 percent on Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures next week will be in the mid-80s.

More Stories