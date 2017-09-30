HOUSTON - KHOU 11 Meteorologist Kailey Carey says it will be a beautiful weekend with cool mornings and warm afternoons before the muggy conditions return next week.

This weekend winds shift out of the north, dropping our humidity a bit, which will make it feel a little cooler under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures this weekend will drop into the mid-60s.

Monday the humidity returns along with a chance for scattered rain. The rain chance jumps to 60 percent on Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures next week will be in the mid-80s.

