Houston Forecast for Thursday afternoon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Red Cross relaunching site to give away money to Harvey victims
-
Where Harvey fundraising money is going
-
Corrine Brown spotted applying for FEMA benefits
-
Killeen woman speaks about viral cotton post
-
Residents unsure about living situation at senior center
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
Thousands of 911 callers put on hold
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Pray for Camille
More Stories
-
Man wanted for woman's murder in northwest HoustonSep 21, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
-
Red Cross $400 assistance website returnsSep 20, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Paul Ryan, GOP leaders tour, survey areas impacted by HarveySep 21, 2017, 1:06 p.m.