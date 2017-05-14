Houston forecast for Mother's Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Senators pass Sandra Bland Act
-
Community focuses on faith after deadly house fire that killed 3 children
-
Dallas couple's engagement shoot goes viral
-
JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game a success at Minute Maid Park
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Missing Pieces: Murray Burr
-
Blind cancer survivor graduates from TSU
-
Off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting
-
Young siblings remembered after house fire
-
Mom's final link to her son is stolen; police search for vehicle
More Stories
-
Memorial grows in honor of 3 children killed in…May 13, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game a success at…May 13, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Sen. Cornyn of Texas considered for FBI Director postMay 13, 2017, 11:09 p.m.