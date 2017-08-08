KHOU
Heavy rain causes flooding, weather advisories for Houston area

Saums Road at Greenhouse is always a problematic spot when the heavy rain falls. KHOU 11's Sherry Williams reports on drivers trying to navigate the flooded streets.

More rain moved into the Houston area early Tuesday morning with localized street flooding reported from Cypress to Katy.

KHOU Meteorologist Chita Craft says after 6:30 a.m. the heavy rain should start to move out, but there's a chance for scattered showers the rest of the day today and tomorrow as well.

WATCH: Drivers navigate flooded roads in SW Houston on W Bellfort

 

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Fort Bend, Harris and Waller Counties til 7:30 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our area until Wednesday afternoon.

Viewer photos: Heavy rain, flooding around Houston on August 8, 2017

LIST: High water locations, closed highways

Here are the high water locations, as of 6:30 a.m.:

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder, Right Lane, Center Lane
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At IH-10 EAST Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp
IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At IH-45 NORTH Right Lane
SH-6 Southbound At PATTERSON RD Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At HARDY TOLL 4 Frontage Road Lanes
BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound At KEMPWOOD 1 Frontage Road Lane
HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Entrance Ramp
HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp
HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp
HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp
HARDY AIRPORT CONNECTOR Eastbound At JFK BLVD Left Lane
WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At WESTPARK DR Right Lane,Center Lane
 
 
The City of Houston released a statement Tuesday morning saying that they are responding to flooding and that city services are on a normal schedule.
 
 

 

