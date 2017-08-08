Heavy rain causes flooding, weather advisories for Houston area

More rain moved into the Houston area early Tuesday morning with localized street flooding reported from Cypress to Katy.
KHOU Meteorologist Chita Craft says after 6:30 a.m. the heavy rain should start to move out, but there's a chance for scattered showers the rest of the day today and tomorrow as well.
WATCH: Drivers navigate flooded roads in SW Houston on W Bellfort
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Fort Bend, Harris and Waller Counties til 7:30 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our area until Wednesday afternoon.
Viewer photos: Heavy rain, flooding around Houston on August 8, 2017
LIST: High water locations, closed highways
Here are the high water locations, as of 6:30 a.m.:
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs