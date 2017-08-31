YETI joins businesses in Harvey relief efforts

(Photo: YETI.com)

Austin-based company YETI will donate 100 percent of their online and YETI Flagship store sales on Friday, Sept. 1, to Harvey relief efforts in the Gulf Coast region.

The company announced on their website that they will donate all proceeds from sales placed on their website, YETI.com, before 11:59 p.m. as well as all sales at YETI Flagship, located at 220 South Congress Ave.

YETI Flagship will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

So if you're in the market for a cooler to show your team spirit, some "100 percent over-engineered drinkware" or maybe just a t-shirt - Friday's the day to shop.

You can also donate here.

