Wortham closed until May 2018; repair work on theater district continues

Repair work on the Wortham Center after Harvey (Photo: Houston First)

HOUSTON – Houston First released an update on the conditions and statuses of venues in the Theater District, much of which were damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The biggest announcement from Tuesday’s update is the Wortham Theater Center will be closed for repairs until May 15, 2018 “in a best case scenario.”

The basement of the Wortham took on 12 feet of water. In addition, water filled the tunnel that connects the Wortham to the Theater District Parking Garage. At this point, it does not appear that the building has suffered structural damage, but there was extensive damage to air condition equipment and elevators.

At Jones Hall, air quality and structural reports are in and the building is cleared for occupancy. But accessible restrooms will need to be reconstructed before performances can resume at the venue. Offices will also need to be repaired. Performances at Jones Hall have been cancelled or relocated elsewhere through the end of September.

Contractors have finished pumping water out of the Theater District underground parking garages and are removing silt. The garages will then need to be sanitized before the electrical components can be replaced.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our resident performing arts partners, as well as their patrons and supporters. We are steadfastly committed to seeing that everyone is back on their home stage as soon as possible," said Dawn Ullrich, president and CEO, Houston First Corporation.

