Where are the floodplains in Houston? Check this map

Is your home in a floodplain? Where are the floodplains in Houston? Here's how you can check.
A floodplain is any land area that is susceptible to flooding. Floodplains typically include low-lying areas along a river or stream.
This map does not mean the area will flood, but some areas of Houston are more susceptible than others.
Zoom in to see the street-by-street map. You can also search by address here.
