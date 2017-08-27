KHOU
Where are the floodplains in Houston? Check this map

Anne Stegen , KHOU 3:37 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

Is your home in a floodplain? Where are the floodplains in Houston? Here's how you can check.

A floodplain is any land area that is susceptible to flooding. Floodplains typically include low-lying areas along a river or stream.

This map does not mean the area will flood, but some areas of Houston are more susceptible than others.

Zoom in to see the street-by-street map. You can also search by address here.

 

