WATCH: 'On Broken Pieces' by Bishop S. Morton and Bishop James Dixon II

“On Broken Pieces,” performed by Bishop S. Morton and written by Bishop James Dixon II, is dedicated to those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the first-responders and volunteers who helped them.

As Houstonians heal from Hurricane Harvey, the Community of Faith Church has started the Hope After Harvey initiative. This a response to the emergency and long-term needs of families and those the Houston area and beyond who are directly impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

For more information, click here.

The Community of Faith Church is located at 1024 Pinemont Drive in Houston, Texas.

WATCH: "On Broken Pieces"

