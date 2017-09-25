Walmart sending more food trucks to Houston

HOUSTON - Walmart is sending more trucks to the Bayou City to provide free food to Houstonians recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
Throughout the week, there will be free tacos, burgers, and ice cream handed out at different locations. The trucks are coming from the east coast and will be in the community through Sunday.
The dates, locations, addresses and times are listed below:
Monday, September 25, 2017
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
3221 Bain St
Houston, TX 77026
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Houston Fire Station 56
5820 Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77016
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Houston Police Department
8301 Ley Rd
Houston, TX 77028
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Fifth Ward Church of Christ
4308 Stonewall St
Houston, TX 77020
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)
Friday, September 29, 2017
Houston Fire Station 34
3100 Laura Koppe Rd
Houston, TX 77093
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)
Saturday, September 30, 2017
Holy Name Catholic Church
1917 Cochran St
Houston, TX 77009
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)
Sunday, October 1, 2017
North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith
444 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (or while supplies last)
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs