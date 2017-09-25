KHOU
Close

Walmart sending more food trucks to Houston

Emily Reaux, KHOU 4:13 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

HOUSTON - Walmart is sending more trucks to the Bayou City to provide free food to Houstonians recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Throughout the week, there will be free tacos, burgers, and ice cream handed out at different locations. The trucks are coming from the east coast and will be in the community through Sunday.

The dates, locations, addresses and times are listed below: 

Monday, September 25, 2017  
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                      
3221 Bain St
Houston, TX 77026         
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Tuesday, September 26, 2017  
Houston Fire Station 56
5820 Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77016         
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Wednesday, September 27, 2017           
Houston Police Department                      
8301 Ley Rd
Houston, TX 77028         
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Thursday, September 28, 2017 
Fifth Ward Church of Christ                       
4308 Stonewall St
Houston, TX 77020         
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Friday, September 29, 2017       
Houston Fire Station 34               
3100 Laura Koppe Rd
Houston, TX 77093         
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Saturday, September 30, 2017 
Holy Name Catholic Church                       
1917 Cochran St
Houston, TX 77009         
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Sunday, October 1, 2017             
North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith                     
444 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013         
12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories