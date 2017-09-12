View Harvey's impact on your neighborhood with online tool

Images courtesy of USAA (via DataWing Global), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Google.

HOUSTON -- The United Services Automobile Association launched an online tool that lets you look up Hurricane Harvey’s impact on any neighborhood.

All you have to do is type in your address.

The interactive map zooms in to your home and lets you slide a bar back and forth to see before and after aerial photos and satellite images. Some of the visuals are high quality while others are blurry. The company says the images come from various sources, and new neighborhoods are being added every day.

Many of the “after” images appear to have been taken a week or so after the worst of the flooding. It shows swollen bayous and creeks with water still in some homes. Other homes have piles of debris outside.

On the web: https://www.usaa.com/labs/viewmaps

© 2017 KHOU-TV