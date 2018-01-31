Family surprised with fully furnished, rebuilt home after Harvey

VIDOR, Texas -- A single mother and her three kids are back home after Tropical Storm Harvey forced them out.

Operation Blessing found the Ramb family living in a shed behind their home since the family did not have the resources to rebuild their home.

The fully furnished house was presented to Peggy Ramb, her daughters Penelope, Peyton, and her special needs son Gabe on Tuesday.

Dozens of volunteers with welcome signs and balloons stood in front of the Rambs’ home to greet them.

"To come home to all of this is amazing, this is, like something straight out of TV, I'm still shocked,” Ramb said.

Before Harvey, Ramb and her family were living in a 900 square foot, two bedroom home. Their new two bedroom home features four beds to accommodate Peggy and her three children.

Gabe, her nine-year-old son has his own bed for the first time.

“To be the only boy in a house full of girls I think it's super important to have that [space]," Ramb said.

Ramb is also grateful that volunteers helped her and dozens of others who were impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

"To see that today, it warms my heart, it melts my heart, and before all this happened, I had no idea there were so many people out there willing to help people," Ramb said.

Operation Blessing says the organization has picked 40 homes to rebuild throughout Southeast Texas, in addition to the hundreds of others they’ve helped since Tropical Storm Harvey.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Operation Blessing can contact Cathedral Church in Beaumont.



