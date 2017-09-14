Thousands struggle to find affordable housing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Airplanes to spray parts of Harris County for mosquitoes
-
Red Cross responds to complaints in GRB
-
HFD ambulance involved in crash
-
Cold, wet winter for Houston?
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
Fatal crash on Eastex Freeway
-
Widow of Deputy Goforth speaks out after plea deal
-
Police release names of victims, gunman in Plano shooting
-
Brian Cushing's PED history
More Stories
-
Red Cross flyer indicates Harvey evacuees may move…Sep 14, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Airplanes to spray these areas for mosquitoes…Sep 14, 2017, 7:40 a.m.
-
2 firefighters hurt when ambulance struck at road…Sep 14, 2017, 4:46 a.m.