The spirit of Texas: Community unites in time of need

In the midst of Harvey, the Texas Flag served as a lone star in the storm. One month after the hurricane, our city is still standing. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

HOUSTON - When Houston needed help, we were there for one another. In the midst of the chaos, there's so much kindness. We’ve felt the tears stream and the relief rise as we start to shake off the debris and damage. Hidden treasures and buried memories seeing the light again. A lot was lost, but in the process, we’re uncovering so much about ourselves, and our community.

Harvey is teaching us to help each other more, to hold loved ones a little bit tighter, and to let go of what doesn’t matter just a little bit faster. Strangers are turning into fast friends as we rebuild together side by side. We donate our time, supplies, and an understanding ear to those in need. During our darkest hour, we see the true spirit of Texas. Together, our strength is so more powerful than any storm.

