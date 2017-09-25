The rest of HISD students go back to school after Harvey

Kolter Elementary in Ballaire is having to use a different building this year because their school was flooded, but their spirit is still intact.

BELLAIRE, Texas – Kolter Elementary in Ballaire is having to use a different building this year because their school was flooded, but their spirit is still intact.

They are one of seven schools that started classes on Monday. That marks the last wave of rolled start dates for Houston Independent School District.

Students were greeted with muffins, juice boxes, photos and lots of hugs. Principal Julie Dickinson told KHOU 11 News there were a lot of emotions associated with the welcome back after Harvey.

“It’s been a very long summer” said Shelly Spieler, a parent of the Kolter Elementary community.

She was grateful with the school for doing what they could to give their life some sort of normalcy.

“I’m getting rid of the kids” said Philip Grosman, “it’s not me, I go to work every day it’s my wife- she doesn’t have to take care of them every day anymore we can take them to school so it’s really exciting.”

Exciting to get some time for rebuilding and volunteering, “it’s been a lot of work for moms and work for parents so it’s nice to be back to school,” said Grosman.

