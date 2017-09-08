The Greensheet offers free ads to help Harvey victims

The Greensheet is offering free ads to people who'd like to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Greensheet Media)

HOUSTON – People wanting to help victims of Hurricane Harvey have a new opportunity to assist those most in need.

As the recovery process begins, The Greensheet, a weekly classified ads publication, is offering free ads to people who want to offer their household items.

“Over the next few months as people rebuild their lives, they will be needing furniture, appliances, bedding, clothes, lamps and many other items,” said Pam Kehoe, marketing director of The Greensheet.

The Greensheet distributes 375,000 copies of its publication to more than 5,000 locations across the Houston area each week. Ads are also posted online.

To post your items, call 713-371-3700 for your free ad. Phone lines are open:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“We have already seen the outpouring of people wanting to help, and this will be a good way for people who have items they don’t need to be able to connect with someone who needs it,” Kehoe said.

MORE: How to help Greater Houston after Harvey

© 2017 KHOU-TV