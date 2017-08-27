KHOU
JJ Watt online fundraiser hopes to raise $500k for flood victims, Texan donates $100k himself

KENS5.com Staff , KHOU 1:11 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

Houston Texans star JJ Watt announced on Twitter Sunday that he has set up an online fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"That's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help with the recovery," Watt said. "I know these recovery efforts are going to be massive."

He said he wanted to start a fundraiser to help people get back on their feet.

According to the YouCaring fundraiser called "Houston Flood Relief Fund," Watt donated $100,000.

"Houston, we're in this together," Watt said in a description of his donation on the fundraising page.

The initial goal of $200,000 was smashed within hours, so Watt raised the goal to $500,000.

 

