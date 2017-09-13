Spiritual leaders provide hope after Harvey, answer your questions on KHOU 11

KHOU 11 News has invited spiritual leaders from our community to answer questions and explain how faith has guided them through these difficult times following Hurricane Harvey.

HOUSTON – How has your faith helped you since rains from Hurricane Harvey flooded large parts of the Houston and Southeast Texas?

Four spiritual leaders will join us on air at during KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m. and prior to the newscast on live stream on KHOU 11 Facebook page starting at 3 p.m.

Joining KHOU 11 News will be:

BISHOP JAMES W.E. DIXON II / pastor of The Community of Faith Church on Pinemont

BIOGRAPHY: James was educated in Houston area public schools. Upon high school graduation, he was accepted and entered Houston Baptist University. He also attended Texas Southern University. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Oikodome College of Biblical Studies in 2003. James has studied extensively in pursuit of a Masters of Divinity Degree at Houston Graduate School of Theology.

James Dixon, II has received numerous awards from an array of public officials including U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Texas Congressman Al Green, State Rep. Al Edwards, State Rep. Sylvester Turner and Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia. He has also been recognized by national organizations such as the N.A.A.C.P., Reverend Jesse Jackson & Rainbow P.U.S.H., and Reverend Al Sharpton & National Action Network.

The Community of Faith Church

1024 Pinemont Dr.

Houston, TX, 77091

DR. ED YOUNG / senior pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Houston

BIOGRAPHY (From Second Baptist Church): Dr. H. Edwin Young was born and raised in Laurel, Mississippi and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 12. While in college at the University of Alabama , he felt led by God to become a pastor, and transferred to Mississippi College to continue his education. Dr. Young's preparation for the ministry continued at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

His first pastorate was in North Carolina, and he pastored in North and South Carolina until 1978 when he moved to Houston, Texas to become the pastor at Second Baptist Church where he continues as senior pastor today.

Click here for full biography.

Second Baptist Church

6400 Woodway Dr.,

Houston, TX 77057

Also:

Keller Williams’ Mega Relief partnered with Second Baptist Church to restore our city. About 1,700 Keller Williams employees loaded up on 40 buses in Austin and headed to Second Baptist Church to organize donations and to clean flood damaged homes in Houston.

Every year, Keller Williams hosts a Mega Camp for thousands of its employees from around the world. This year, with so many of their agents affected by Hurricane Harvey, they switched gears and titled it Mega Relief and focused their attention on providing immediate need to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

As the Keller Williams family descended on Austin from around the world, many jumped onto one of forty buses this morning at 7 a.m. and headed to Houston where we trained, equipped and sent them out with supplies to help us restore our city. They will do this for three days!

The Keller Williams Family and Second Baptist Church will together cleaned approximately 150 homes over three days, operated the food banks at the Second Baptist campuses, and organized donations for distribution to those in need.

The Second Baptist Family enlisted more than 32,000 volunteers, cleaned more than 2,050 flood damaged homes and given away 26,000 bags of groceries to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

WATCH: Second Baptist Church volunteers help distribute donations to community

RABBI OREN J. HAYON / from Congregation Emanu El

BIOGRAPHY (From Congregation Emanu El): Rabbi Oren J. Hayon grew up in Columbus, Ohio and received his B.A. in English from Rice University (1994). Following his graduation, Rabbi Hayon worked briefly for a small management-consulting firm in Houston before moving to Los Angeles to work in the entertainment industry. After several years of work on studio and independent film projects, he left for Jerusalem to begin his rabbinical studies at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

Rabbi Hayon received his M.A.H.L. from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (Cincinnati, Ohio 2003) where he was awarded the Cora Kahn Prize for best sermon delivery and oratory. He was ordained in 2004.

Click here for full biography.

Congregation Emanu El

1500 Sunset Blvd.,

Houston, TX 77005

Also:

Emanu El is connecting people with resources in the community. If you have available resources to share, please contact StormSupport@emanuelhouston.org

Emanu El is also raising funds to help its members, its partner organizations throughout the community and to repair it’s nearly 70 year old facility. To give, visit www.emanuelhouston.org

Highlights:

"We found early on that there was an immediate need for a day camp or child care program while parents worked to clean their houses, met with adjusters, etc. What we first envisioned as a camp for 100, soon grew to over 300. Emanu El was able to host the camp because our facility had minimal damage compared to other Jewish agencies in town. Along with our partners at Greene Family Camp and the Jewish Community Center, we were able to find volunteers to staff the camp. The Houston Museum of Natural Science, Acme Party & Tent, Rice University, Academy and a host of others contributed programming, staff or items to make the camp a success."

Emanu El posted daily videos on Facebook during the storm including a Shabbat service to keep its congregants, community connected while also providing uplifting messages during a time of high anxiety. Many synagogues and agencies from across the country saw the videos and the Houston Jewish community and the Union for Reform Judaism utilized the videos to raise money to support individuals, agencies impacted by Harvey.

CYNTHIA N. COLBERT / president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston

BIOGRAPHY (From Leadership ISD): Cynthia N. Colbert, MSW, became president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in December 2012. She previously led the Catholic Charities organizations in Wichita, Kansas, and Austin, Texas, served as president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association in Austin, and was vice president of community resources for United Way in Austin.

Click here for more on Colbert.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston

2900 Louisiana St.

Houston, TX 77006

PHOTOS: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston helps with the Harvey recovery

