Special Olympics Texas facing massive funding deficit after Harvey

AUSTIN - Nearly 60,000 Special Olympic athletes across Texas may be impacted by Hurricane Harvey after the storm forced the organization to cancel crucial fundraisers.

"There's a possibility we'll have to cancel some of our competitions,” said Steve Helm, spokesperson for Special Olympics Texas.

"We have new athletes that are always wanting to come join our program and we may have to deny them opportunities which would be a real shame,” he explained.

Special Olympics Texas is facing a nearly a $1 million budget deficit. Many of their donors have also redirected their money to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

“Most charitable dollars are going to disaster relief efforts right now -- as they should be," said Richard Brown, SOTX's Vice President of Resource Development. "However, one of the consequences of Hurricane Harvey is that all nonprofit organizations that rely on charitable contributions have been financially hit.”

SOTX does not receive any government funding, it is completely funded by charitable donations.

To raise the money it needs to continue competitions and pay for new athletes, the organization has launched #SOTXSTRONG.

SOTX hopes to raise close to $100,000 in 30 days.

To help special Olympic athletes all across the state, click here to make a donation.

