SAPD donates proceeds from calendar to Harvey victims

A hot cop calendar has paid off. On Friday, the San Antonio Police Department donated all proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Cliff Goyang, KENS 11:00 AM. CST December 24, 2017

A hot cop calendar has paid off. On Friday, the San Antonio Police Department donated all proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. KENS 5 photojournalist Cliff Goyang was there for the presentation.

© 2017 KENS-TV
