Royal Canadian Air Force lands in Texas to deliver Harvey relief goods

SAN ANTONIO – Across the nation, thousands are lending a hand to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Even our neighbors from the north are pitching in.

The Royal Canadian Air Force flew from Ontario, Canada on a C130J Hercules filled with donations like baby formula, blankets, and cribs to Lackland Air Force Base here in San Antonio.

From there, FEMA will distribute the supplies.

"Like all good neighbors, Canada and the United States are there for each other in times of crisis,” Canada's Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said. “Canadians can be proud that ‎the Royal Canadian Air Force is well-suited to humanitarian missions at home and abroad thanks to its agility, flexibility, and professionalism.”

