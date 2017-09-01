Richwood issues voluntary evacuation amid Brazos River flooding concerns

Around Sugar Land, the rain swollen Brazos River has become a sort of must-see attraction. (Photo: KHOU)

RICHWOOD - The city of Richwood has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents north of Cedar and Halbert and for all of Audobon Woods amid flooding concerns of the Brazos River.

The river has started spilling into low-lying areas. It's expected to crest at 55.7 feet sometime Saturday. The river is typically around 10 feet.

The Bastrop Bayou rose quickly overnight, leading to the voluntary evacuation. The city of Richwood is strongly recommending that residents consider evacuating.

County commissioners are handing out sandbags and are urging residents to keep an eye on water levels. Crews have been working overnight to help with rescues and voluntary evacuations.

Shelters have been established at:

Brazosport Vineyard: 120 Silverbell, Lake Jackson

Willow Baptist: 200 Willow, Lake Jackson

St. Anthony's: 1523 Main St., Danbury

Brazosport College has made its rear parking lots available to those wanting to move their vehicles.

