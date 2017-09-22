Reminder: Stop putting your green bins out, Houston has suspending curbside recycling

HOUSTON – Many people have turned to KHOU 11 and Houston’s 3-1-1 hotline to ask the question: “Why isn’t my recycling getting picked up?”
A few days after Hurricane Harvey flooded our community, the City of Houston announced it would suspend its curbside recycling collection to focus on storm debris. Collection is suspended indefinitely, so it’s currently unknown when it will resume.
The only regularly scheduled solid waste collection will be garbage (black bins). Along with recycling, yard waste and junk waste collections are also suspended.
“We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we all recover together,” the city’s solid waste department posted online. “You may still bring your recycling to any of the Neighborhood Depository and Recycling Centers; or to the Westpark Recycling Center; all of which are open 7 days a week for your convenience.”
NEIGHBORHOOD DEPOSITORY LOCATIONS
Material Accepted: Debris, heavy trash, tree waste, recycling, tires, mattresses, concrete
Open: Monday – Sunday; 8am – 8pm
Addresses:
- NORTH - 9003 N. Main, 77022
- NORTHWEST - 14400 Sommermeyer, 77041
- NORTHEAST - 5565 Kirkpatrick, 77028
- SOUTH - 5100 Sunbeam, 77033
- SOUTHWEST - 10785 SW Freeway, 77074
- SOUTHEAST - 2240 Central St., 77017
Material Accepted: Household Hazardous Waste (ex. paint, cleaners, fertilizer, batteries, etc.)
Open: Monday – Sunday; 9am – 3pm
Addresses: 11500 South Post Oak 77035
WESTPARK CONSUMER RECYCLING CENTER
Material Accepted: Recycling only (ex. Paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and containers, aluminum and bimetal cans, glass containers, Styrofoam)
Open: Monday – Sunday; 8am – 5pm
Addresses: 5900 Westpark 77057
For more information, visit www.houstonsolidwaste.org or call 3-1-1.
