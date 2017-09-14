Red Cross flyer indicates Harvey evacuees will move to Northwest Mall

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city plans to shut down the shelter operation at the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend, and a purported flyer indicates where some of those evacuees will be heading to.

A Red Cross flyer given out to evacuees at the GRB indicates people unable to find alternate housing will be moved to a new shelter set up at 9500 Hempstead Road, which is the address for the Northwest Mall. The flyer says the Red Cross will provide transportation to the site along with boxes and bags to move belongings.

The Mayor’s Office says the goal is to close the GRB as a shelter on Saturday, Sept. 16, but that is not a firm date.

There are approximately 1,050 people still at the shelter as of Thursday morning. The city estimates about two-thirds of those people had homes damaged before the storm. About one-third of those in the shelter were homeless before the storm hit, according to the city.

The city’s goal is to offer every evacuee a six-month paid-for housing option, such as apartments. Mayor Turner acknowledged, however, the 300 or so homeless people may not accept the city-offered housing option. The old

Star of Hope shelter on Emancipation will offer shelter to the homeless community as well.

Officials at the NRG say there are still about 2,200 people at that facility, along with some homeless people. That shelter plans to close next Saturday, Sept. 23 by midnight. County officials there are working with FEMA to provide transitional housing such as hotels and apartments.

