HOUSTON – A Houston-based recycling company that re-processes thousands of pounds of textile is now using their resources to help Harvey victims.

They’re partnering with local donation centers to re-stock and re-distribute excess supplies.

American Textile Recycling Service, a clothing drop off bine operator says they’re doing this, to provide long term disaster relief to anyone who needs it.

They come in by the droves.

“Here at American Textile Recycling Service, we take in all kinds of clothing, shoes, toys,” said Debra Stevenson, CMO at American Textile Recycling Service.

The donated items then sorted, wheeled, packed, and ready to be distributed.

“We can sort about 60,000 pounds in one day,” said Stevenson.

Since Harvey, the Houston-based recycling company has stepped in to help temporary local shelters and churches move overflowing donations.

“They have a critical need to have help to manage and re-distribute those excess items and unwanted items in their inventory, and this is where those items end up,” said Stevenson.

A chunk of those items brought here, the Houston Area Community Services.

Run and stocked by ATRS, this facility provides clothing, food, and services to Houston families in need, year-round, all for free.

Services, that Harvey victims, like Nina Plant are grateful for.

“It’s a priceless blessing,” said Plant.

Nina’s home was devastated by floodwaters, she’s now working to get back on her feet.

“I’ve never been in a situation like this, and I think nobody would want to be in a situation like this, but this is really a very big help,” she said.

Unlimited help, readily available after filling out just one simple sheet.

Another way ATRC is helping out the community is they’re making sure excess donations don’t end up in landfills.

If you’d like to check out the Houston Area Community Services center, they’re located at 2750 Brittmoore Road and are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

