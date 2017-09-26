Bad news for some: Many neighborhoods -- encompassing thousands of homes -- have been immortilized on Google Maps as, "flooded." This will likely have impact on the real estate market as perspective buyers quickly discover the bad news. (Photo: Google Maps, September 2017)

HOUSTON - Houston ... we have a problem. Google Maps has outed us as a city that floods. Anyone using it on their phone can now browse our neighborhoods to see who got flooded and who stayed flooded. For Houstonians continuing to suffer even today, facing a months-to-years long recovery after Harvey, this is more bad news because it may result in or perpetuate lower home values. Simply put: Prospective buyers who see these maps may run the other way rather than risk it. Demand could become lower in these areas leading motivated sellers to reduce their prices.

This is no criticism of Google and their mapping software because their updates are based on scheduled updates by an unbiased eye in the sky (low orbit satellite). According to most tech sites I've found, Google updates these views once every 1-3 years and it just so happened to catch us at a most inopportune time.

This neighborhood in the Memorial area remained flooded, even after the clouds from Harvey cleared, allowing Google Maps to capture them at their lowest point.

Here are several other, "unfair" things: Neighborhoods which experienced short-term flooding, but saw it subside after a day or two, were largely missed by the Google satellite update. They look high and dry. The only, "tell" in some, is the trash which is piled high along the sidewalks. Drywall, couches, mattresses and furniture making up these walls of debris. It's so extensive in places like Meyerland, you can see that from space. In other areas like Hall Road off Beamer in southeast Houston, the satellite-update at time of this blog's publishing apparently, "missed" the neighborhood and as a result, things look totally normal despite the huge mounds of refuse still present today.

This Myerland street joins hundreds of roadways lined with trash heaps, some ten feet tall. The flooding forced residents to gut their homes. It took the city weeks to remove many of these piles and some are still waiting. (Photo: Google Maps)

Understandably, some wish to unload their homes after they finally get it back to normal. They're sick of the constant flooding threat. We certainly saw that in some of the Spring Creek and Cypress Creek area neighborhoods after the last round of flooding, before Harvey. Many of those homes seemed to be on the market at deep discount. Now that thousands of homes are displayed, underwater, for the world to see on Google -- from the subdivisions of Bear Creek, to Lakes of Eldridge, to Cinco Ranch and the neighborhoods below the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs, even along parts of Clear Creek -- it may not be so easy to sell them at any price.

It should be said that legally, home owners must disclose if their home has ever flooded (or even if their property has flooded, while their actual house stayed dry). While that's defeating enough to have to do, words are less influencing to a buyer's decision than seeing an actual image of the inundated neighborhood. It arguably gives the impression that the water is still that high.

This neighborhood adjacent the Addicks Reservoir remained flooded, even after the clouds from Harvey cleared, allowing Google Maps to capture them at their most trying moment. Ironically, the business name, "Waters Edge" appears. (Photo: Google Maps)

KHOU 11 has featured realtors on our News at 4 p.m. who've speculated that once people "forget" about the floods, depressed home values in submerged areas will return to their pre-Harvey prices. (At least one realtor with that opinion was a victim of flooding himself, so I wonder if that fact influenced his statement.) Others suggest that home values will actually go up for houses which stayed dry, or at least will help them sell faster, due to increased demand for high ground.

How do you check your neighborhood? Just open the Google Maps app on your phone and enable the satellite layer. (As of this posting the 'desktop' version has not updated and still shows the dry, pre-flood view.)

-Brooks

Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News. (2017)

