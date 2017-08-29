LIVE: President Trump lands in Corpus Christi, set to tour storm-ravaged region

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Corpus Christi to check in on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Trump's visit to the Texas' coastal bend is an effort to show the federal government's response to Harvey since it made landfall Friday, Aug. 25. Winds in excess of 100 mph were recorded just northeast of Corpus Christi, including a 130+ mph gust in the Port Aransas and Rockport areas.

The president is slated to get briefings on the relief efforts from state and local officials. He'll later travel to the Texas' emergency operations center in Austin.

Pres. Trump praises #Harvey response effort: "We want to do it better than every before." https://t.co/BJXbE5xf5Q pic.twitter.com/e94VOPEzth — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

Harvey hasn't left the state yet, dumping more than 45 inches of rain across parts of the Houston metro area. Thousands of people have been rescued from the rising flood waters.

It'll likely take weeks, even months or longer, to recover.

There are two immediate resources available for people looking for assistance for food, housing, legal, medical or other issues. Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA for more.

