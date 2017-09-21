Paul Ryan, GOP leaders tour, survey areas impacted by Harvey

HOUSTON – House Speaker Paul Ryan and GOP leaders, including Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were in town touring Hurricane Harvey damage.

They landed at Ellington Field Thursday morning, where they were briefed on recovery efforts.

After that they came out to a Friendswood neighborhood hit hard by Harvey to help residents clean up their damaged homes.

FEMA says 787,000 people have registered with them just here in Texas alone.

Right now, their three main priorities are to clean up debris, find housing for Harvey victims, and get essential services and school back up and running again.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, federal first responders from multiple agencies helped save more than 100,000 people across Texas.

The Army Corps of Engineers said they’re looking into how to prevent future flooding right now, but when asked by the GOP leaders if building more reservoirs might be an option, they said not at this time.

The Harris County Flood Control District also spoke saying Harris County is the third most populous county in the U.S. and that flooding is our biggest threat.

A solution would be to buyout homes – asking for funds from FEMA to do that. So far, 3,000 homeowners in Houston have asked for buyouts.

Ryan and Republican lawmakers later went up in U.S. Coast Guard choppers for about 40 minutes to do an aerial survey of the damage, focusing on infrastructure projects, both current and proposed.

© 2017 KHOU-TV