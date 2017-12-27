Officials announce $27.6 million more for Harvey relief in Harris Co.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association members walks through a street in the Westbury neighborhood of southwest Houston, Texas to offer their help on September 1, 2017 (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Mayor Sylvester Turner and Judge Ed Emmett announced an additional $27.6 million from the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund will be dispersed to 28 local nonprofit organizations.

According to the Mayor's Office, the money will help an estimated 12,470 households with 71,328 individuals in the Houston area.

Turner and Emmett created the fund which now totals $64.4 million following Harvey's devastation. Officials say they will distribute $43 million or more in future rounds.

“As recovery and rebuilding efforts continue, new challenges and needs arise. The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is specifically designed to address these evolving needs,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Officials say the money will help Harvey survivors with financial assistance, disaster case management, basic need and more.

