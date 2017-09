NWS preliminary report: 29 tornadoes confirmed during Harvey

Parts of the Katy area saw significant damage after a possible tornado early Saturday.

HOUSTON -- The National Weather Service has confirmed 29 tornadoes during Hurricane Harvey as part of a preliminary report.

The complete report from NWS:

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0218 PM WATER SPOUT 10 ENE GALVESTON 29.30N 94.76W 08/25/2017 GMZ355 TX PUBLIC WATERSPOUT SEEN FROM EAST END NEAR SEAWALL AND SECOND STREET 0223 PM TORNADO 9 NE GALVESTON 29.31N 94.77W 08/25/2017 F0 GALVESTON TX PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORTS A FUNNEL CLOUD AND A METAL FENCE DAMAGED NEAR FERRY RD IN GALVESTON 0325 PM TORNADO 1 WSW JONES CREEK 28.97N 95.49W 08/25/2017 F0 BRAZORIA TX NWS STORM SURVEY A VERY BRIEF EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR COUNTY RD 301 AND HWY 36 WITH NUMEROUS TREES SNAPPED AND/OR DOWNED. ONE BARN WAS ALSO DAMAGED. 0330 PM TORNADO 5 NE MATAGORDA 28.74N 95.91W 08/25/2017 MATAGORDA TX BROADCAST MEDIA SHED AND FENCE DAMAGE REPORTED FROM A TORNADO IN SARGENT 0330 PM TORNADO 1 SSE BRAZORIA 29.03N 95.56W 08/25/2017 F0 BRAZORIA TX NWS STORM SURVEY A BRIEF TORNADO CROSSED HWY 36 WITH ONE DOWNED POWERLINE AND SEVERAL TREES SNAPPED AND/OR DOWNED. 0347 PM TORNADO 9 NE GALVESTON 29.31N 94.77W 08/25/2017 F0 GALVESTON TX TRAINED SPOTTER TORNADO DAMAGED MCDONALDS SIGN AT SEAWALL BLVD AND BROADWAY AVE. ALSO DAMAGE TO AWNINGS AT APARTMENT COMPLEX. 0414 PM TORNADO 17 SW JONES CREEK 28.77N 95.63W 08/25/2017 F1 MATAGORDA TX NWS STORM SURVEY A BRIEF YET STRONG TORNADO MOVED ONSHORE ALONG THE COAST IN SARGENT CAUSING SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO ONE HOME AS WELL AS OVERTURNING A MOTORHOME. NUMEROUS TREES WERE SNAPPED AND/OR DOWNED ALONG THE PATH AS WELL AS MINOR ROOF DAMAGE TO SEVERAL HOMES AND BUSINESSES. 0609 PM TORNADO 5 WSW ANGLETON 29.14N 95.50W 08/25/2017 F0 BRAZORIA TX NWS STORM SURVEY A HIGH-END EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN JUST EAST OF WEST COLUMBIA DAMAGING NUMEROUS TREES... ROOFS... AND OUTBUILDINGS IN A NEIGHBORHOOD OFF OF HIGHWAY 35 AND RIVER ROAD. A BARN AND SEVERAL OUTBUILDINGS WERE ALSO DESTROYED ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE BRAZOS RIVER. 0944 PM TORNADO 1 SSW DANBURY 29.22N 95.35W 08/25/2017 F0 BRAZORIA TX NWS STORM SURVEY THE TORNADO BEGAN IN DANBURY AND DAMAGED A BARN ALONG WITH SEVERAL TREES OFF OF COUNTY ROAD 207. THE TORNADO THEN CROSSED HIGHWAY 35 AND MOVED OVER AN OPEN FIELD. THE TORNADO THEN SNAPPED AND/OR DOWNED SEVERAL TREES ALONG COUNTY RD 45 BEFORE LIFTING AT THE CROCODILE ENCOUNTER ON COUNTY RD 48. 0953 PM FUNNEL CLOUD OYSTER CREEK 29.00N 95.33W 08/25/2017 BRAZORIA TX LAW ENFORCEMENT BRAZORIA COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED FUNNEL CLOUD. 1128 PM TORNADO 2 W LIVERPOOL 29.30N 95.31W 08/25/2017 F0 BRAZORIA TX NWS STORM SURVEY AN EF-0 TORNADO TOOK DOWN 4 POWER POLES ON HIGHWAY 35 ALONG WITH SEVERAL TREES NEAR THE GULF COAST SPEEDWAY. THE TORNADO THEN TRAVELED ACROSS GENERALLY OPEN FIELD BEFORE DAMAGING SOME BARNS AND OUTBUILDINGS AS WELL AS TREES ON COUNTY ROAD 511. 1252 AM TORNADO 2 W IOWA COLONY 29.44N 95.45W 08/26/2017 F0 BRAZORIA TX NWS STORM SURVEY A STRONG EF-0 TORNADO STRUCK A FAIRLY NEW SUBDIVISION ALONG COUNTY ROAD 56 AND HIGHWAY 288. DAMAGE WAS MOSTLY CONFINED TO ROOFS... FENCES... AND SEVERAL TREES SNAPPED AND/OR DOWNED. 1252 AM TORNADO 4 SSW ARCOLA 29.45N 95.48W 08/26/2017 FORT BEND TX NWS OFFICE RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO NEAR JULIFF WITH TDS SIGNATURE. 0100 AM TORNADO 5 SW FRESNO 29.49N 95.53W 08/26/2017 F1 FORT BEND TX EMERGENCY MNGR HOMES DAMAGE ON VIEUX CARRE. DAMAGED HOMES ALSO IN SIENNA PLANTATION. MINOR INJURIES. RESPONDING DEPUTY BLOWN OFF THE ROAD. 0210 AM TORNADO 5 NNW PECAN GROVE 29.69N 95.76W 08/26/2017 F0 FORT BEND TX BROADCAST MEDIA DAMAGE IN LOST CREEK SUBDIVISION. 0216 AM TORNADO 4 S EGYPT 29.35N 96.24W 08/26/2017 F0 WHARTON TX LAW ENFORCEMENT TORNADO DAMAGE SIGNATURE JUST WEST OF GLEN FLORA. 0227 AM TORNADO 6 NNW PECAN GROVE 29.70N 95.78W 08/26/2017 FORT BEND TX BROADCAST MEDIA 293.ROOF DAMAGE REPORTED TO A HOME NEAR WESTPARK TOLLWAY AND THE GRAND PARKWAY 0430 AM TORNADO 4 SE HUMBLE 29.95N 95.23W 08/26/2017 HARRIS TX BROADCAST MEDIA BROADCAST MEDIA REPORTING TORNADO TOUCHDOWN RESULTING IN ROOF... TREE... AND FENCE DAMAGE IN LAKESHORE SUBDIVISION 0430 AM TORNADO 6 NNW SHELDON 29.95N 95.16W 08/26/2017 F0 HARRIS TX BROADCAST MEDIA PUBLIC REPORTS SEEING A TORNADO NEAR THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF LAKE HOUSTON BETWEEN THE LAKESHORE AND SUMMERWOOD SUBDIVISIONS. DAMAGE REPORTED IN LAKESHORE SUBDIVISION BY BROADCAST MEDIA. 0457 AM TORNADO 1 WSW KATY 29.78N 95.84W 08/26/2017 F1 WALLER TX EMERGENCY MNGR SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO A RV BOAT AND STORAGE FACILITY. DAMAGE PATH EXTENDED ACROSS I10 TO PEPPERL FACILITY. ESTIMATED ON THE GROUND 457 TO 505 AM CDT. 0805 AM TORNADO 8 S COLLEGE STATION 30.48N 96.32W 08/26/2017 F0 BRAZOS TX BROADCAST MEDIA TREE DAMAGE REPORTED NEAR OLYMPIA BUDDY ROAD. POSSIBLE BRIEF SPIN UP. 0352 PM TORNADO 8 W JERSEY VILLAGE 29.91N 95.69W 08/26/2017 F1 HARRIS TX STORM CHASER TREES BLOWN OVER AND MINOR ROOF DAMAGE REPORTED NEAR BARKER CYPRESS AND TUCKERTON. 0410 PM TORNADO 7 NW JERSEY VILLAGE 29.95N 95.66W 08/26/2017 F0 HARRIS TX LAW ENFORCEMENT ANOTHER TORNADO CONFIRMED ON THE GROUND IN THE VICINITY OF HIGHWAY 290 AND BARKER CYPRESS. 0523 PM TORNADO 2 NW EAST BERNARD 29.55N 96.09W 08/26/2017 F0 WHARTON TX EMERGENCY MNGR TREES DOWN SE-NW PATH...DAMAGED HOME AND HORSE TRAILER OVERTURNED. 0815 PM TORNADO 1 S STAFFORD 29.57N 95.66W 08/26/2017 F1 FORT BEND TX LAW ENFORCEMENT DAMAGE TO 28 HOMES REPORTED IN THE WOODLAND WEST SUBDIVISION. DAMAGE PATH EXTENDS INTO MISSOURI CITY. HIGH END EF1 DAMAGE IN SPOTS. TORNADO ON GROUND FOR ESTIMATED 15 MINUTES. 1200 AM TORNADO 1 NNE WEBSTER 29.55N 95.11W 08/27/2017 F0 HARRIS TX NWS EMPLOYEE NWS EMPLOYEE REPORTS THE AWNING ON A GAS STATION RIPPED AND FLIPPED OVER. FUNNEL CLOUD SIGHTED. 1205 AM FUNNEL CLOUD 1 NE WEBSTER 29.54N 95.11W 08/27/2017 HARRIS TX PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORTED SEEING A FUNNEL CLOUD NEAR HIGHWAY 3 IN WEBSTER. SEEN FROM NEAR THE NASA BYPASS. 0142 AM TORNADO WSW EAST BERNARD 29.52N 96.07W 08/27/2017 F1 WHARTON TX NWS STORM SURVEY THE TORNADO BEGAN AS A WEAK EF-0 IN DOWNTOWN EAST BERNARD AND THEN TRAVELED NORTHWEST ACROSS ALT HWY 90 WHERE IT STRENGTHENED TO AN EF-1 SNAPPING SEVERAL LARGE MATURE OAK AND PECAN TREES. A HOUSE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT BRICK FACADE DAMAGE TO ONE SIDE OF THE HOME. SEVERAL TREES WERE DOWNED AND/OR SNAPPED ALONG THE PATH.FOUR APARTMENTS DAMAGED ON COLLEGE STREET. 0405 AM TORNADO 1 NW BACLIFF 29.52N 95.00W 08/27/2017 F0 GALVESTON TX EMERGENCY MNGR SHORT DAMAGE PATH. TREES DOWN...MINOR DAMGE TO ROOF. 1015 AM TORNADO 1 ENE WEST UNIVERSITY P 29.72N 95.41W 08/27/2017 F0 HARRIS TX PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORTS WINDOWS BLOWN OUT AT THE TORCHYS TACOS AND BANANA REPUBLIC IN RICE VILLAGE AND DEBRIS LODGED IN BUSHES VIA TWITTER 1127 AM TORNADO 4 ESE HOUSTON 29.74N 95.33W 08/27/2017 F0 HARRIS TX PUBLIC TORNADO DOWNED A TREE IN EASTWOOD NEAR THE MEAT MARKET AND PUT A TREE THROUGH A ROOF IN THE FIFTH WARD. 1213 PM TORNADO 1 WSW NEEDVILLE 29.39N 95.86W 08/27/2017 F0 FORT BEND TX LAW ENFORCEMENT TORNADO SPOTTED BY A DEPUTY NEAR FM 442 AND FM 360.

