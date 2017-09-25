North Texas group supporting Harvey relief by offering alternative to homecoming mums

A North Texas group is raising money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey by offering an alternative to the tradition of homecoming mums. (Photo: MumsForHarvey)

NORTH TEXAS - Here in Texas, there's almost no bigger tradition than giving or getting a mum at your high school homecoming game.

That's why an organization in North Texas is asking students to give up their mums to help Harvey recovery efforts.

The Collin Baptist Association has started a project called MumsForHarvey. Here's how it works: Instead of spending $20 on a mum or garter, teens can donate it and get a button that says, "I gave up my mum for Harvey." Give $50 and get a shirt too.

According to the MumsForHarvey website, all monies donated through the project will go to Collin Baptist Association Disaster Relief, which is working with SEND Relief, a division of the North American Mission Board, to get needed items to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

