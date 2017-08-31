Musicians announce benefit concerts for Harvey victims

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs onstage during the go90 Live Concert Series Celebrating Super Bowl 50 at The Regency Ballroom on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Verizon) (Photo: Frazer Harrison)

HOUSTON - Houston has seen an outpouring of support from celebrities and athletes announcing donations to benefit Harvey victims.

Now, musicians are also utilizing their talents to lend a hand as artists are announcing plans for benefit concerts to help Harvey victims.

Fall Out Boy announced all the proceeds from the band's Nov. 7 show at Toyota Center will be donated to flood victims.

All proceeds from our 11/7 show @ the Toyota Center will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Get tickets: https://t.co/7spPyPnkYv pic.twitter.com/kN86WnNtYQ — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) August 31, 2017

Houston native Solange announced a pair of special shows in New York and Boston that will benefit her hometown. She first announced plans for the Boston show Sept. 28, but added a Radio City Music Hall performance in which $3 from each ticket sold will be donated to Harvey relief funds.

....alsoooo my heart exploded when I found out how quickly radio city, greek theatre, and kennedy center sold out🌹 so we have added another radio city show, and to honor my hometown neighborhood #thirdward, $3 from every ticket sale will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief in the area. thanks for all of your support! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Country legend George Strait also announced plans for a benefit concert, though details were scarce. He made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday.

We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B is reportedly planning a televised benefit concert Sept. 12, according to the Associated Press.

The rapper is teaming up with manager Scooter Braun, who manages artists like Ariana Grande. Grande held a massive benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack bombings in June.

The Associated Press reports that Bun B and his team are making arrangements to have the show televised on four national networks.

