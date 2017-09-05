Montrose man with dementia still missing after a week

Jim Simmon

HOUSTON - Family and friends of a Montrose man who vanished a week ago are frantic with worry.

Jim Simmon, 63, was last seen Wednesday on Bissonnet, about 20 miles from his Montrose home. He had apparently walked there.

Relatives say Simmon has early onset dementia and was confused when he spoke to his son that day.

They have searched shelters and hospitals and shared numerous social media posts.

Simmon is an award-winning journalist and former editor at the Houston Press, Houston Chronicle and Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Simmon is 5’8, 150 pounds with grey hair and blue/grey eyes.

If you see him please call Houston police at 713-884-3131.

