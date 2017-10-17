METRO giving free rides to D-SNAP site

HOUSTON - METRO will have a free bus shuttle service for Harvey victims needing to register for the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (D-SNAP) this week.
The shuttle will run Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with pickup at the following locations:
- JJ Robertson Family Life Center, 4810 Red Bud St.
- Acres Homes Multi Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road
- The Tabernacle of Praise, 8814 Tidwell Road
The registration site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander Deussen Park located on 12303 Sonnier Street.
According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, applicants need to be in line before 7 p.m. to be considered for the program.
For more information about D-SNAP, click here.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs