METRO giving free rides to D-SNAP site

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:48 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

HOUSTON - METRO will have a free bus shuttle service for Harvey victims needing to register for the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (D-SNAP) this week. 

The shuttle will run Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with pickup at the following locations: 

  • JJ Robertson Family Life Center, 4810 Red Bud St.
  • Acres Homes Multi Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road
  • The Tabernacle of Praise, 8814 Tidwell Road

The registration site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander Deussen Park located on 12303 Sonnier Street. 

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, applicants need to be in line before 7 p.m. to be considered for the program. 

For more information about D-SNAP, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


