METRO giving free rides to D-SNAP site

HOUSTON - METRO will have a free bus shuttle service for Harvey victims needing to register for the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (D-SNAP) this week.

The shuttle will run Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with pickup at the following locations:

JJ Robertson Family Life Center, 4810 Red Bud St.

Acres Homes Multi Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road

The Tabernacle of Praise, 8814 Tidwell Road

The registration site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander Deussen Park located on 12303 Sonnier Street.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, applicants need to be in line before 7 p.m. to be considered for the program.

For more information about D-SNAP, click here.

