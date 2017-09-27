Messages seen on home of drowning victim

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria from floodwater
-
Raw: Looters steal from Houston beauty store during Harvey flooding
-
HPD officer fighting for his life after being hit on SW Freeway
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
Driver charged with hitting officer on the road
-
Passenger pulled from plane
-
KISS helps Kingwood students after Harvey
-
Getting Out: Flying out of Puerto Rico
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Harvey evacuees moved from NRG to Greenspoint Mall
More Stories
-
Answering the Call: First responders reflect on…Sep 27, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
Crosby couple loses cat during Arkema evacuationSep 27, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Watch: Looters wade through flooded store in…Sep 27, 2017, 9:22 a.m.