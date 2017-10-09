Memorial-area homeowners demand compensation after Harvey

Most homes in the area in west Houston can only be reached by boat. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - More than a month after Hurricane Harvey, homeowners in the Memorial area are angrier than ever. Their homes severely flooded after officials decided to release water from Addicks and Barker reservoirs.

Now, they're demanding compensation to repair their homes.

Days after Harvey, Lacy Momeni had to use a kayak to get back to her house. The water no longer flows through her kitchen, but emotions still run deep.

"One day we cry, one day we're mad, and one day we're okay," Momeni said. Her home had never flooded, not in eight years.

"This was not an act of God, it was an act of the Army," Momeni said. Momeni blames the Army Corp of Engineers for why she lost her home. She's still waiting on help from FEMA, but says it's the Army Corp of Engineers that needs to pay up.

"I want them to take responsibility, whoever made that decision, maybe it was the right decision at the time, but now they need to come and take care of us," Momeni said.

Her neighbors on Foxgate Drive are living the same nightmare and point the finger at the same government agency.

"It was too aggressive. The dams are designed to hold water in," said Vincent Palmisano, another neighbor.

Families are facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs, repairs they feel they would have never had to make had water not been released.

"My kids ask a lot of questions, and my daughters when they get tired every night. They cry, and they say they want to go back home," Momeni said.

It's a man-made decision that Momeni says up-ended so many lives. Someone played God with the reservoirs, she says, and sealed the fate of homes that mother nature had chosen to spare.

"We sacrificed for others now we need help," Momeni said.

There is already a federal lawsuit filed against the Army Corp of Engineers. Momeni and Palmisano are considering legal action as well. KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece says successfully suing the Army Corp of Engineers is "difficult, but not impossible."

© 2017 KHOU-TV