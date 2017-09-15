Mayor: GRB shelter may not close Saturday

HOUSTON – The shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center was supposed to close Saturday.

Now, Mayor Sylvester Turner says that may not happen after all at least not yet.

Questions still remain over how the city and other agencies have handled the shelter situation over the last few days.

The mayor told KHOU 11 News that the original plan to close the GRB shelter on Saturday is still fluid.

The city's goal is to place people in more long-term housing, and it's spending some $9 million to help do that.

Turner doesn't expect to satisfy every one of the evacuees still housed at the GRB, which includes about 300 people who were homeless before the flood.

“Just because we provide you with housing doesn't mean that people are going to accept that – so we're going to do our best – we're not going to tell people, you know, get out! You know, find your place," the mayor said.

On Thursday, the Red Cross prematurely announced that GRB evacuees would be moved to the old Northwest Mall.

According to a Red Cross official on Friday, that is no longer an option. Other suitable locations are being evaluated.

