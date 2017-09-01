Massive flames, thick black smoke seen at Arkema plant

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ariel view of Harvey flooding in Sienna Plantation
-
Buffalo Bayou to remain at record levels
-
Traffic continues near Buffalo Bayou
-
Bear Creek homes, vehicles still submerged in water
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Concerns over Brazos River flooding
-
Mandatory evacuations ordered for several neighborhoods near Barker Reservoir
-
Houstonians coming together in time of need
More Stories
-
Massive fire burning at Arkema plant in CrosbySep. 1, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
-
Tell us your flooding storiesSep. 1, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
New voluntary evacuations for Houston residents with…Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.