Brazoria Co. residents allowed back home in mandatory evac areas

The only way to get around some parts of Brazoria County is by boat or military truck. In the small town of Richwood, 50 percent of it is underwater. (Photo: KHOU)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas --Residents living in the mandatory evacuation areas of Brazoria County will be allowed to return to their homes Tuesday afternoon.

County officials say those returning will need proof of residency.

"Residents will be allowed to enter and exit these Mandatory Evacuation Areas from sunrise to sunset. These areas will ONLY be accessible with passenger vehicles, regular trucks and non-motorized watercraft. NO high profile vehicles and no motorized watercraft will be allowed."

The order goes into effect at noon but "may be revoked as deemed necessary for the protection of life and property."

The Brazos River only recently crested in Brazoria County.

Families ventured in Saturday to grab what they could as voluntary evacuation zones became mandatory.

