Rick Cavender writes song inspired by Texans affected by Harvey

SAN ANTONIO - A local musician and auto mogul is lending his talents by writing a new song to benefit Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Rick Cavender gave us a first listen to his song.

He said he was inspired to write this song after receiving a call to support members of the Texas Navy trailer bass boats and airboats down to Houston to pluck people from their rooftops.

To send support, click here.

The website says that a Texas-sized disaster requires a Texas-sized response.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation, is leading the charge to raise $100 million for the Rebuild Texas Fund.



Lone Star Rising High

(On Texas Tonight)

By Rick Cavender



That Friday began with a whisperin wind. Blowing strong from the gulf like an unwanted friend.



But the breeze turned to fury and took homes off the sand

And the tide surged the shoreline and poured over the land.

It leveled the port towns then surged to the east

Rivers lost boundaries they spilled in the streets

But people came running to answer the call. They offered their hand to help Texas stand tall



Verse

Then they trailered their boats to the people in need. And they set up a navy where streets turned to sea.

They came to save strangers from roofs of their homes. The days turned to darkness but their hands rallied on.



Chorus

The nation heard our cry.

But Texas will survive

We soon found the sun to bring light on the day.

Through hell or high water

Our pride shows the way

With the Lone Star Rising high on Texas tonight



Verse

There's a sign by our flag with words that say loud. "We'll be back on the road when our boots are dried out"

It was there for a moment we all found a smile. While levees were broken the flood lay for miles



And the nation is saying that Texans are strong. They're back in the saddle and galloping on

they answered the call to their neighbors in need. With a hand up to help not a handout for free!



Chorus



The nation heard our cry.

But Texas will survive

We soon found the sun to bring light on the day.

Through hell or high water

Our pride shows the way

With the Lone Star Rising iHigh on Texas tonight

© 2017 KENS-TV