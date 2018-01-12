Lone Star College offering free classes to help rebuild Houston

HOUSTON - HARRIS COUNTY--- Five months after Harvey, many homeowners are still finding it a challenge to make repairs on their properties. One of the biggest speed bumps is finding someone to do the work. There just aren’t enough crews.

Now Lone Star College is hoping to train hundreds of people to help through free classes.

“Drywall. Framing. Plumbing. Carpentry. Masonry,” said Linda Head, the Vice-Chancellor for Lone Star College. She said 10 new classes were just added to the Construction Trades Technology Center.

“The more people you have, the faster it gets done,” said Electrical Technology professor Osvaldo Caballero, who is also a Harvey victim. “Oh! It’s bad. You never imagine that this is going to happen to you. We’re still rebuilding.”

Bruce Arnold, who’s overseeing Rebuild Houston, says the goal is to train at least 3,800 people.

“We just need people to come and apply,” said Head.

As many as 3,000 people can get the free education through grant money.

“We need a lot more students,” said Arnold. “Some are six-week programs. Some may be up to three-months.”

Day and night classes are available.

For more information:

LoneStar.edu/RebuildHouston

RebuildHouston@LoneStar.edu

281.618.5604

