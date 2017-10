LIST: FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Houston area

There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers open across the Houston area to help those recovering after Harvey.

FEMA experts are on location to help victims apply for disaster assistance funding and answer questions. They suggest homeowners, renters and businesses register before visiting a recovery center. You can register online, download their app or call 800-621-3362.

Below is a list of recovery centers in the Houston area:

For a list of ALL locations, visit here.

School District Building

2341 N Galveston Ave.

Pearland TX 77581

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Dayton Chamber of Commerce | Rooms 301 & 302

801 S Cleveland Street B

Dayton, TX 77535

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Former Kings Kids Learning Center

209 S Friendswood Drive

Friendswood, TX 77546

Hours: Monday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Sienna Annex

5855 Sienna Spring Way

Missouri City, TX 77459

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet St.,

Houston, TX 77074

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Netrality Building

1301 Fannin Street

Houston, TX 77002

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Webster Civic Center

311 Pennsylvania Ave

Webster, TX 77598

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Jacinto Park & Rec. Milton Lusk Activity Center

1022 Mercury Drive

Houston, TX 77029

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Pkwy

Pasadena, TX 77507

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

League City Recreation Center

450 W Walker Street

League City, TX 77573

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Northshore Community Fellowship of Faith

444 Maxey Rd.

Houston, TX 77013

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

625 Nottingham Oaks Trail

Houston, TX 77079

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Old Amegy Bank

2401 Termini Street

Dickinson, TX 77539

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Baytown Community Center

2407 Market Street

Baytown, TX 77522

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Fwy

Houston, TX 77060

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

The Church Without Walls

5725 Queenston Blvd.

Houston, TX 77084

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Humble Senior Activity Center

1401 S. Houston Ave

Humble, TX 77338

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Katy Mills Mall

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, TX 77494

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Klein Multipurpose Center

7500 Farm to Market #2920

Klein, TX 77379

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Simonton Community Church

9703 FM 1489 Simonton Rd.

Simonton, TX 77476

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department

910 Gresham Road

Brookshire, TX 77423

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Homeowners, renters and businesses in the following counties may be eligible for help.

Aransas

Austin

Bastrop

Bee

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Colorado

DeWitt

Fayette

Fort Bend

Galveston

Goliad

Gonzales

Hardin

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Karnes

Kleberg

Lavaca

Lee

Liberty

Matagorda

Montgomery

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Polk

Refugio

Sabine

San Jacinto

San Patricio,

Tyler

Victoria

Walker

Waller

Wharton

© 2017 KHOU-TV