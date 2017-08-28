LIST: Emergency, informational phone numbers for Houston area

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The floods in Houston have put a strain on emergency services phone numbers.

**Call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.**

Do not use 911 to check on the status of the weather, flooded roads, power outages, or anything that is not an emergency. These calls delay help to people in true emergencies.

The United States Coast Guard posted additional phone numbers that were set up for people who are in danger and need rescued.

281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

281-464-4855

Residents can also call 311 or Houston Police's non-emergency phone number at 713-884-3131.

211 is the Texas United Way HELPLINE.

713-207-2222 to report downed power lines to CenterPoint Energy.

800-504-7030 is a legal hotline set up by the State Bar of Texas. Learn more here.

They urge people not to rely on social media to report that they need to be rescued. Rescues need to be coordinated by trained officials. There is very little your local TV station can do.

Other tips:

Do no go into your attic to escape flood waters. Get onto the roof.

Help:

1-800-RED-CROSS to donate money

