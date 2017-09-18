Last of the evacuees moved out of GRB

HOUSTON – The last of the evacuees at the George R. Brown Convention Center were bused out overnight as they city works to move them to other shelters.

According to security dispatch, the last of the evacuees were moved out at about 1 a.m. Monday.

For weeks, the GRB has been used as a shelter for Hurricane Harvey victims, temporarily housing thousands of evacuees.

But the downtown center will no longer be used as a shelter. Instead, the Red Cross and the city of Houston have selected Houston Community College warehouse for the transition.

People were seen being bused to the new location over the weekend.

Staff members turned the space into a temporary shelter in just 24 hours. Included are beds for 800 people, space for pets and even showers set up in trailers outside.

Right now, it’s unclear what's next for GRB, but the next convention on their online calendar is scheduled to begin next Sunday.

